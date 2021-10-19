TORONTO -- Police say that a 17-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was a student at nearby Birchmount Collegiate Institute.

She was rushed from the scene to hospital via emergency run but later died from her injuries.

Few details about the collision have been released but police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle did remain on scene and assisted officers in the investigation. They were transported to a local hospital as a precaution but they were obviously in shock and upset by what had taken place,” Duty Inspector Michael Williams told CP24.

Williams said that several people did stop and attempt to render aid to the victim. He said that another group of people also stopped traffic to protect her while she lay on the roadway.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact investigators.