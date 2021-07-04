Advertisement
Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas after sixth straight loss
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 2:33PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 4, 2021 2:33PM EDT
Toronto FC coach Chris Armas, right, argues with an official during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
TORONTO -- Toronto FC has fired head coach Chris Armas.
The club announced the news Sunday in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United, TFC's sixth straight defeat.
Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league.