

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto family is hoping for the safe return of their dog ‘Muffy,’ who was stolen during a break-in earlier this month.

The family told police they returned to their home in the Islington Avenue and The Westway area on Oct. 3 to find the place ransacked.

Police say a number of personal items were stolen along with Muffy.

The dog, a female Yorkshire Terrier, is described as small with tan and grey, medium-length fur.

In a missing poster, the family suggests the dog is skittish and urges anyone who spots her to not chase or call for her, in fear she might run into danger.

Anyone with information about Muffy’s whereabouts is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.