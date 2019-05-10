

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto police constable is facing a number of criminal charges, including extortion, after he allegedly threatened a civilian over an unpaid debt.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police allege that on the morning of April 22, an off-duty 32 Division constable, who was dressed in full uniform and armed with a weapon, attended a residence and threatened someone over a debt owed to a third party.

A complaint was filed with the Toronto Police Service later that day.

Investigators say they subsequently identified the third party mentioned in the complaint and the man was charged with extortion and threatening bodily harm. The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as Prakesh Manoharan, has since been released on bail.

The alleged incident involving the officer was investigated by the professional standards unit and on May 9, 42-year-old Const. Lionel Sean Peters was arrested. Police say when he was taken into custody, officers discovered that his use of force equipment, including his pistol, were “improperly stored.”

Peters, who has been on the force for 17 years, was suspended from the police service and has been charged with threatening bodily harm, extortion, breach of trust, and careless storage of a firearm.

He appeared in court on Friday and is being held pending a bail hearing, which is scheduled for May 13.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.