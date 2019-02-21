

After controversy surrounding the procurement of a contract, the board of Toronto Community Housing has fired CEO Kathy Milsom, effective immediately.

Milsom was placed on administrative leave back in December while a third-party review was conducted into her involvement in the hiring of management consultant agency Orchange. An unnamed employee who oversaw the request was also placed on leave at the time.

The contract with Orchange was part of an effort to reorganize the public housing agency.

In a statement on Thursday, the TCHC board said the review had concluded that Milsom’s “conduct throughout this process did not meet the high standard” set by the corporation.

“This conduct included overseeing an RFP process that did not comply with the procedures and protocols expected of a public procurement process,” the statement continued, “and failing to fully cooperate with the investigation that led to this independent report.”

Kevin Marshman, who is the current board chair, will replace Milsom fulltime, starting on April 3. Marshman had previously held the role on a temporary basis back in 2017, following the abrupt resignation of then-CEO Greg Spearn. ilsom then took over for Marshman in August 2017.

Vice President Sheila Penny, who assumed the role when Milsom was placed on leave, will carry on as CEO until then.

“Going forward, job number one remains to continue to change the culture at TCH to better the lives of our tenants,” the statement said. “We are squarely focused on their needs and on implementing an aggressive building repair program to improve their homes and communities.”

Milsom previously served as the president and CEO of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority and the Canada Lands Company. She has also sat on several boards, including the Greater Toronto Airport Authority.

The housing agency has had four CEOs over the past eight years.

Following the announcement, Toronto mayor John Tory commended the decision.

“I firmly believe that everyone involved in the good governance of city agencies must be held to the absolute highest standards. The Toronto Community Housing board has taken decisive action and I believe the board has made the right decision,” he said in a statement.

“While this situation has been disappointing, our residents should know that we remain focused on changing the culture at TCHC to better the lives of tenants and continue the aggressive building repair program underway."