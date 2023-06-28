Toronto café owner boards up windows after two 'targeted' incidents of vandalism

Joseph Balloutine stands behind the counter of Church Street Espresso, which he's owned for nine years. (Supplied photo) Joseph Balloutine stands behind the counter of Church Street Espresso, which he's owned for nine years. (Supplied photo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton