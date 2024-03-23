Toronto business owner worried about insurance claims after series of break-ins
A North York business owner says she's constantly worried her business will be broken into after experiencing a series of break-ins within the last year.
"Since 2023, and I've been reading my proof of loss records, there has been seven or eight break-ins destroying the walls the windows and the doors," said Karen Weidenfelder, the owner of Pipe Tools Supply Limited.
The business is 106 years old and has been run by Weidenfelder for the past 50 years after taking over from her father.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Weidenfelder contacted CTV News after seeing a story about Toronto police's summit held at city hall earlier this month, as police are seeing a 40 per cent increase in break-ins in the city in the past six months.
At the summit, several business owners shared how they're having trouble getting insurance after being broken into or expressed how they're afraid to make any claims as their premiums will go up.
- READ MORE: Targeted debit machines thefts soar in Toronto as criminals get more sophisticated: police
Weidenfelder thought that after more than a century in operation, her business might have to close as she was denied insurance for having too many break-and-enter claims.
"They cancelled me in January or December, and I panicked. They declined the insurance, and I thought I was done," said Weidenfelder.
She says she often won't make a claim since her deductible is so high, and she feels it's not worth it.
While her daughter Candice wants to continue with the family business, Weidenfelder sometimes feels it is becoming too much work.
"You just get so turned off, and you wonder is it worth it or should you just liquidate and get out," said Weidenfelder.
After searching for almost two months and making security upgrades, Weidenfelder was able to get insurance, but she hopes she will never have to make a claim again.
She said she wanted to come forward to let people know that businesses are facing hardship due to multiple break-ins and that the justice system should take break-and-enters more seriously.
For now, she plans to press on and keep the family business going.
"Your best bet is to bolt down the best you can, with new sirens, lighting and all the best security stuff and hopefully they don't get in," said Weidenfelder.
Toronto police statistics show that in 2023, there were 7,643 break-ins, 3,090 of which were commercial, 3,911 residential, and 642 deemed as other.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Fill up your gas tank and prepare to wait. Some tips to prepare for April's total solar eclipse
Small towns and rural enclaves along the path of April's total solar eclipse are steeling for huge crowds of sun chasers who plan to catch a glimpse of day turning into dusk in North America.
The Millionaire Murders I travelled to Dominica to learn what happened to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand
W5 travels to Dominica to investigate the brutal murders of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand -- two beloved Montrealers who were well known and admired in Quebec's creative circles.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
Russia launches sweeping attack on Ukraine's power sector, a sign of possible escalation
Russia unleashed one of its most devastating attacks against Ukraine's electric sector on Friday, an aerial assault it said was retaliation for recent strikes inside Russia and which could signal an escalation of the war.
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Chinese coast guard hits Philippine boat with water cannons in disputed sea, causing injuries
Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine supply boat with water cannons Saturday in the latest confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, injuring crew members and damaging the ship.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
Ottawa
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Woman critically injured after being shot by Ottawa police officer
A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Avenue, near Tweedsmuir Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
-
OPP investigating 'suspicious death' south of Ottawa
The Ontario Provincial Police says officers are currently on scene investigating what they call “a suspicious death” in the village of Athens,120 kilometres south of Ottawa.
Northern Ontario
-
Kate Middleton news: How preventive chemotherapy takes a toll on the body
Cancer specialists say preventive chemotherapy can take a toll on the human body, which likely explains the Princess of Wales' weekslong absence from the public eye.
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. Where to watch late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini's celebration of life Saturday
A celebration of life for late Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is being livestreamed on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
March Madness: More grains of sand on earth than odds of picking the perfect bracket, says Waterloo statistician
Just one day into this year’s March Madness tournament, a handful of upsets are breaking hearts and busting brackets.
-
Rollover in St. Jacobs
Emergency crews are on scene in St. Jacobs where a car appears to have flipped upside down in a crash.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Vehicle involved in death of 8 year old was in for maintenance day of crash
A London, Ont. jury heard testimony Friday that the vehicle that struck and killed an 8-year-old girl had its braking system checked just hours before the crash.
-
Man arrested for allegedly pointing a firearm in east London, Ont.
A London man has been charged after London police responded to a weapons investigation in the east end of the city Thursday.
Windsor
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.
-
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
Barrie
-
Ontario invests more than $9.8 million to primary care teams across 3 major regions
The Ontario government is investing more than $9.8 million to connect up to 34,000 people to primary care teams across the Simcoe, Bruce, and York regions.
-
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
-
Dump truck driver found guilty in deadly crash
The driver of a dump truck that crashed along Quarry Road in Severn Township three years ago has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
-
Ottawa, province commit $40M to fund Manitoba landfill search work
The provincial and federal governments are committing $20 million apiece to search a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two First Nations women.
Atlantic
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Former N.B. chief medical officer of health dies after battle with cancer
The former chief medical officer of New Brunswick died on Friday in Fredericton.
-
More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell shares the latest information on spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend.
N.L.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.
-
Newfoundland struggling to recruit oncologists despite big signing bonus
Despite a brand new hospital and a hefty signing bonus, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador still haven't recruited the oncologists they need for an expanded cancer care program on the province's west coast.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 115
Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.
Calgary
-
LIVE
LIVE Life, legacy of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Today, a state funeral will be held for former Canadian prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney. Taking place at the iconic Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, the ceremony celebrating his life and legacy is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EDT, but already VIP guests have begun taking their seats.
-
Calgary mayor meets with head of Recall Gondek campaign
The Calgary citizen who started a petition to recall Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with the city's elected leader on Friday in a 20-minute, closed-door meeting.
-
Hitmen eliminated from playoff contention after 7-6 loss to Swift Current
The Hitmen were officially eliminated from playoff contention Friday night when a third-period comeback fell short, in a 7-6 loss to the Broncos in Swift Current.
Regina
-
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
-
'More damage than you realize': City of Regina preparing for pothole season
With spring now here, Regina is preparing for the result of melted snow: potholes.
-
Here are some of Sask.'s 'strangest' insurance fraud attempts
From a fake jewelry scam to intentionally vandalizing a vehicle, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is sharing its top five quirky insurance fraud cases of the past year.
Saskatoon
-
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. teachers to pause extracurriculars for full week heading into Easter break
Saskatchewan teachers' job action will continue next week with a provincewide four day pause of extracurricular activities heading into the Easter break for students.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Pole-mounted police radar device stolen in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are asking the public for help solving an unusual theft involving RCMP property.
-
'You don't have to suffer in silence': Surrey teacher confronts online harassment
Annie Ohana's classroom is decorated with colourful and thought-provoking posters and flags. They're part of Ohana's curriculum at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C., and meant to ignite dialogue amongst her students.
-
Parents honour son's memory as they seek answers in horrific crash
The parents of a young Langley man killed during a crash now under investigation by the police watchdog in B.C. are looking for answers in their son's death.
Vancouver Island
-
Pair arrested after separate crashes, assault with a weapon near Victoria
Mounties arrested a man and a woman on Vancouver Island after a pair of motor vehicle crashes and a reported assault on a security guard early Friday morning.
-
Pickup driver who struck 'Report Impaired Drivers' sign was impaired, B.C. RCMP say
A pickup truck driver who crashed into a "Report Impaired Drivers" sign on Vancouver Island this week appears to have been impaired, according to the RCMP.
-
One of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives returned to Canada from Puerto Rico
More than two years after being arrested in Puerto Rico, one of B.C.'s most-wanted fugitives has been returned to Canada.