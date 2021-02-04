TORONTO -- A public school in the Greater Toronto Area named after former governor general Julie Payette may soon have its name changed after a scathing report found her responsible for workplace harassment at Rideau Hall.

The Durham District School Board issued a statement on Thursday, saying that it’s considering changing the name of Julie Payette Public School located in Whitby, Ont., in the coming months.

“We will be discussing the recent news with the school community council to gather further input on next steps,” the school board said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

After months of controversy and accusations, Payette announced her resignation as governor general last month after the 132-page damning report reported a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall.

Dozens of participants described the general work environment as hostile or negative and based on hours of interviews, investigators concluded the allegations were enough to require immediate attention.

The school board in Durham Region said it is also considering updating its school naming policy in the coming months.