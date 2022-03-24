'Time for change': Toronto launching service to respond to mental health crisis calls

Denise Andrea Campbell, executive director of social development, finance and administration for the City of Toronto poses for a photograph at City Hall in Toronto on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Campbell is leading the City of Toronto's new Community Crisis Support Service, which will be geographically-based, operating in four areas of Toronto where apprehensions under the Mental Health Act and 911 calls for people in crisis are the highest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Denise Andrea Campbell, executive director of social development, finance and administration for the City of Toronto poses for a photograph at City Hall in Toronto on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Campbell is leading the City of Toronto's new Community Crisis Support Service, which will be geographically-based, operating in four areas of Toronto where apprehensions under the Mental Health Act and 911 calls for people in crisis are the highest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton