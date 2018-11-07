

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three people are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after an explosion at a residence in Whitby Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street, near Garden and Dundas streets.

Police said that three males were located by firefighters inside the residence and were taken to the hospital.

Other homes in the area were checked by officers, but police said that the explosion “appears to be an isolated incident.”

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Pine Street, between Mary and Dundas streets, has been closed as a precaution.

Whitby Fire Services is on scene investigating the incident.