Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old

Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.

Officers said the investigation began more than six months ago on Oct. 25. In a Saturday release, they allege that a 17-year-old girl from Edmonton was recruited and flown to Toronto to work in the sex trade once she turned 18-years-old.

For more than eight days, officers said the girl was sex trafficked in Toronto hotels and at a house. Police added that she was also forced to sell illegal drugs.

They said the money she made throughout this period of time was then turned over. A 38-year-old woman was also assaulted during the trafficking period.

Police executed a search warrant and discovered the illegal drugs at a Toronto address.

Thirty-year-old Yonathan “Yogi” Wolde, of Toronto, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021, and is facing 14 charges, some of which include the trafficking of an individual under 18-year-old by recruitment and possession of cocaine, fentanyl and heroin for trafficking.

The day before Wolde’s arrest, 28-year-old Kalid Mohamed, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, in addition to two counts of sexual assault.

Thirty-two-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed of Toronto, was arrested on Friday and charged with trafficking by exercising control and assault causing bodily harm.

Police are voicing concern that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416−808−7474 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers.