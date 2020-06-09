TORONTO -- Three firefighters have been injured after a house explosion northeast of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police said they were called Tuesday around 10:20 a.m. to a home in the Township of Scugog, north of Port Perry, on Fralick’s Beach Road after receiving reports of a house fire and subsequent explosion.

Video from the CTV News Toronto chopper shows extensive damage to the home, especially in the back, which appears to be completely destroyed.

The residents of the home were not inside at the time and were not injured, authorities said.

There are numerous road closures in the immediate area.