

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Three children were taken to hospital after being poked by discarded needles in the city's west.

Police say on Wednesday, the three children noticed discarded needles in the Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Avenue West area.

The three children, who were unaware of the risks, picked up the syringes and were poked by the needles, police say.

The children were later taken to hospital and received medical care.

Police are asking parents to remind their children about the potential health and safety hazards of discarded syringes.

“Children should be advised to not touch syringes and to notify an adult immediately,” police said.

“Adults should then exercise caution if they decide to remove the syringe, and call 311 to request a pick up.”