Thousands without power after outage in North York

An outage in one North York neighbourhood has left thousands of people without power late Monday afternoon.

According to Toronto Hydro, the affected area stretches from Midland and Victoria Park avenues to the east and west and from Steeles Avenue to Highway 401 to the north and south.

The electric utility’s outage map shows that more than a few thousand customers are affected, although it’s unclear exactly how many people are without power at time of writing.

A power outage in North York has left thousands of customers without power on July 8, 2024. (Toronto Hydro)

In a tweet, Toronto Hydro said crews are headed to the area to restore power, which is expected to happen at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The exact cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but Toronto Hydro data shows it started at around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. More to come.