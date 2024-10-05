Two pedestrians taken to hospital after Vaughan crash, one person in custody

Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after an early-morning collision in Vaughan.

It happened near Jane Street and Major MacKenzie Drive sometime before 2 a.m.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

So far the circumstances that led to the pedestrians being struck are not immediately clear.

Footage from the scene shows one vehicle with significant damage to its side and another that appears to have left the roadway and ended up in a wooded area. A significant field of debris is also visible in the intersection.

Neither driver sustained any injuries, according to police.

Debris is shown on the roadway following a serious collision in Vaughan on Saturday morning.Police say that one male has been taken into custody following the crash. It is not clear what charges, if any, he is facing.

The intersection of Jane Street and Major MacKenzie Drive is closed while police investigate at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.