TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person seriously injured in North York collision

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    One person has been seriously injured in a collision in North York.

    Toronto police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in the area of Wilson and Dubray avenues, east of Keele Street, at 10 p.m.

    One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

