TORONTO
Toronto

    • Car goes into guardrail, causes fire on Gardiner Expressway

    Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
    A car drove into a guardrail Sunday morning causing a fire and delays on the Gardiner Express, Toronto police say.

    According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway and Spadina Avenue.

    The westbound lanes were closed while cleanup was underway but have since been re-opened.

    In an email, police say that officers remain on scene while waiting for Toronto Hydro.

