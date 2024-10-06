Car goes into guardrail, causes fire on Gardiner Expressway

A car drove into a guardrail Sunday morning causing a fire and delays on the Gardiner Express, Toronto police say.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway and Spadina Avenue.

The westbound lanes were closed while cleanup was underway but have since been re-opened.

In an email, police say that officers remain on scene while waiting for Toronto Hydro.