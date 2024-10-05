Fans cheer Messi as Toronto FC concedes late goal to Miami and misses out on playoffs
Leo Campana's stoppage-time goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 win and left Toronto FC's playoff hopes hanging by a thread Saturday.
D.C. United's 2-1 victory at New England later in the day sealed Toronto's fate, eliminating TFC from post-season contention.
Toronto needed a win over Miami in its regular-season finale and help from others to stay alive in the playoff race. And despite Miami holding stars like Lionel Messi in reserve until the hour-mark, TFC could not take advantage.
Toronto (11-19-4, 37 points) entered weekend play in ninth place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference. The eighth- and ninth-place clubs meet in a wild-card playoff with the winner advancing to face the conference's top seed — Miami in the East — in a best-of-three first-round matchup.
The win in New England moved D.C. United (10-13-10, 40 points) past Toronto, which with an Oct. 19 bye will have to watch the league's final regular-season slate of games from the sidelines. And while the 2024 season represents a step forward from the 4-2-10 debacle last year, TFC will rue missed opportunities.
While other teams picked up the pace in the home stretch, Toronto collected one point out of a possible 15 in its last five games (0-4-1), including three at home.
And while Toronto led the dance for much of Saturday's game, it lacked a cutting edge — as it has all season, Messi and Luis Suarez arrived with 35 league goals between them, just five fewer than Toronto's entire total for the season.
"We are not as ruthless or as clinical as other teams," said Toronto coach John Herdman. "We see Miami get that one big opportunity, and it's taken."
And how.
Campana started the play, dispossessing Toronto midfielder Alonso Coello. Luis Suarez sent in a well-flighted ball that Campana, finding space between defenders in the Toronto penalty box, controlled with his leg before turning and hammering a shot past goalkeeper Sean Johnson for a highlight-reel winner in the 93rd minute — his eighth goal of the season.
Despite Federico Bernardeschi out through suspension and an ailing Lorenzo Insigne restricted to an 11-minute cameo, Toronto outshot Miami 15-4 (7-2 in shots on target).
"I thought our lads did everything but score. … Same old story," lamented Herdman.
Messi was the main attraction, prompting chants of "Messi, Messi" and turning up the volume when he finally came on in the 61st minute. The 37-year-old Argentine captain drew cheers when he paused to allow a young pitch invader to take a selfie with him in the 86th minute. An older fan did not get the same welcome seconds later when he ran on the pitch.
"It was a wild night. … It felt like a circus," was Herdman's blunt assessment.
Miami (21-4-8) arrived on a high, coming off a 3-2 mid-week win at Columbus clinching the Supporters' Shield that goes to the team with the league's best regular-season record.
Saturday's victory means Miami, with 71 points and a game remaining, is still on track for the league's single-season points record of 73, set in 2021 by New England.
Miami joins the New York Red Bulls (71 points in 2018), Los Angeles FC (72 points 2019), and New England as the only 70-point teams in MLS history. In recording its 11th away win of the season, Miami also tied CF Montreal (11 in 2022) for the most road wins in a single season during the post-shootout era.
Unbeaten in its 10 league outings (7-0-3), Miami last lost July 6 — a 6-1 defeat at Cincinnati.
Miami made 10 changes to the starting lineup that defeated Columbus in a game that mattered.
With first place in the East already secured, Miami coach Tata Martino opted to keep Messi, Suarez and fellow stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and goalkeeper Drake Callender among the substitutes to start. With a combined salary of some US$33 million, it made for a big-ticket Miami bench.
But Messi's pink Miami and blue Argentina jerseys, as well as a few from his FC Barcelona era, were on display in the crowd. And all eyes were on the Miami bench rather than the starters when the players came out.
The BMO Field crowd rose and cheered in the 48th minute as Messi left the bench to warm up with the other Miami substitutes.
Messi and Busquets came on to more cheers together. Suarez entered the game 10 minutes later, in the 71st minute.
While Messi's every touch drew a response from the announced crowd of 30,217 — his blocked shot drew aahs in the 68th minute — that was about the only drama in a drab game save the winning goal.
Messi, who had played the last five games after returning from injury, joins Argentina next for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela next week during the FIFA international window.
Herdman, missing injured defenders Kevin Long (concussion) and Kosi Thompson (knee), made five changes to his starting lineup, slotting in Kobe Franklin, Nicksoen Gomis, Sigurd Rosted, Matty Longstaff and Coello.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Environmental racism': First Nations leaders claim cancer-causing contamination was covered up
The people of Fort Chipewyan believe the federal government believe the federal government knew its water was contaminated and hid the issue for years. Now the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is leading the call for immediate action.
Death toll from Hurricane Helene rises to 227 as grim task of recovering bodies continues
The death toll from Hurricane Helene inched up to 227 on Saturday as the grim task of recovering bodies continued more than a week after the monster storm ravaged the Southeast and killed people in six states.
Car flies into B.C. backyard, lands upside down
A driver suffered only minor injuries after going airborne in a residential neighbourhood in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Friday, the car eventually landing on its roof in someone’s backyard.
Donald Trump, Elon Musk attend rally at same Pennsylvania grounds where gunman tried to assassinate Trump
Donald Trump returned on Saturday to the Pennsylvania fairgrounds where he was nearly assassinated in July, holding a sprawling rally with thousands of supporters in a critical swing state Trump hopes to return to his column in November's election.
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
'No one has $70,000 dollars lying around': Toronto condo owners facing massive special assessment
The owners of a North York condominium say they are facing a $70,000 special assessment to fix their building's parking garage. '$70,000 is a lot of money. It makes me very nervous and stressed out of nowhere for this huge debt to come in,' said Ligeng Guo.
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing
The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Montreal business hit with Molotov cocktail 2 nights in a row: police
Montreal police say a business in the city's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood was hit with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row.
Ottawa
-
Pro-Palestinian march held in Ottawa amid global day of protests
Demonstrators converged on downtown Ottawa Saturday afternoon as part of a global day of action to protest Israel's military actions in the Middle East.
-
Three injured, including child, in rural south Ottawa crash
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and a car in a rural part of Ottawa's south end on Saturday afternoon.
-
Frost advisory issued with temperatures expected to drop near freezing in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario are expected to dip near the freezing mark this evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
-
Police ID mom, daughter killed in Old Montreal; video shows person break into building before fatal fire
Police released the identities of the mother and daughter who were killed after a fire tore through a 160-year-old building in Old Montreal on Friday.
-
No injuries reporter in Greater Sudbury garage fire
Fire crews in Greater Sudbury battled a large garage fire on Friday.
Kitchener
-
One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
-
One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge
Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.
-
Urgent call for volunteers for Oktoberfest parade
The Oktoberfest Parade is fast approaching and organizers are urgently seeking volunteers to fill the role of sign carriers.
London
-
'We've got to get them home'; Organization continues search for missing London Ont. women
An organization who has assisted in locating 40 missing people since 2018, has its sights set on the Thames River near Cavendish Park in London, Ont.
-
One injured in plane crash near Brussels
Huron OPP say they were on the scene of a plane crash this morning, with a pilot finding themselves unable to halt before the end of a runway in Brussels.
-
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Windsor
-
Leamington business and property owners fined $10,000 for fire code violations
The municipality issued a stern reminder for code violators, as both were fined following a warning issued by Leamington Fire Services.
-
Man wanted for vandalism in Windsor
According to police, the suspect entered and vandalized the property in the 700 block of Grand Marais Road Easton on September 28.
-
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
Barrie
-
Police search for missing Orillia man
OPP are seeking assistance in their search for a 30-year-old man last seen in Orillia.
-
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
-
'InnisFALL' celebrated in Innisfil
More than a thousand residents attended the Town of Innisfil's inaugural 'InnisFALL' festival on Saturday, which celebrated the spirit of fall with live music and entertainment at Innisfil Town Square.
Winnipeg
-
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
-
Homelessness on the rise as encampments spread to Steinbach
Communities outside of the perimeter aren’t immune to the housing and affordability struggles seen in Winnipeg.
-
Seniors' advocates warn of 'severe consequences' ahead of likely worker strike
As many as 25,000 employees could hit the picket lines as early as Tuesday morning, making it the second-largest strike in Manitoba’s history.
Atlantic
-
‘Did I get a touchdown?’ Girls lead the way with 'powerpuff play' during football game in Moncton, N.B.
Avry Wortman, 13, scored two touchdowns on Sunday during her team's win in the under 14 Greater Moncton Football Association.
-
Battle between activist candidate and ex-Tory reflects schism in N.B. politics
A riding in southwest New Brunswick that for decades was a Progressive Conservative stronghold is shaping up to be a bellwether that could offer a window into the future of the Tory party, and maybe of the province.
-
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 220 miles (355 kilometres) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Edmonton
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
'We're losing billions of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
-
'They make me dig deep': 63-year-old CFR champion looks for 2nd win in Saturday finals
Barrel racer pro Lynette Brodoway has been riding in rodeos since before some of her competitors were born.
Calgary
-
Serious crash impacts traffic on northbound Deerfoot Trail
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision along northbound Deerfoot Trail near 17 Avenue Southeast.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally at Calgary City Hall ahead of first anniversary of October 7 Hamas attack on Israel
The first anniversary of the October Seventh Hamas attack on Israel is Monday and that prompted several hundred people to attend a pro-Palestinian rally Saturday afternoon at city hall.
-
Investigation underway into Friday night fatal collision in southeast Calgary
An investigation is underway into a Friday night collision in southeast Calgary that left one person dead.
Regina
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
-
Wind gusts around 100 km/h hammer Regina, southern Sask.
A wind warning was issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday, Environment and Climate Change Canada says.
Saskatoon
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Sask. community marks sod-turning for Humboldt Broncos memorial
A permanent memorial at the site of the 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash is about to be a step closer.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses say one dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey
One person is reportedly dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit a bench, striking people who were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Massive fire destroys downtown Langley restaurant
A massive fire broke out in downtown Langley Saturday morning, destroying a restaurant and forcing several other businesses to close.
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
-
Saanich police warn of another Taylor Swift ticket scam
Ever since Taylor Swift made thousands, if not millions, of loyal fans’ wildest dreams come true by announcing a three-show run in Vancouver this December, scammers have attempted, and sometimes succeeded, to take advantage of the scramble for tickets.