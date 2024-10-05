Officer arrested after allegedly stealing alcohol from store: TPS

TORONTO
    A Toronto police officer has been arrested after allegedly stealing three bottles of alcohol from a store.

    According to the Toronto Police Service, one of its constables, 39-year-old Daniel Leclerc, entered a store on Oct. 4 at 3:25 p.m., took three bottles of alcohol and exited without an attempt to pay.

    Police say that they arrested Leclerc that same day, and he was charged with theft under $5,000.

    “Constable Leclerc was assigned to 55 Division, has 18 years of service and is suspended with pay as per the requirements of the Community Safety and Policing Act of Ontario,” the news release reads in part.

    Leclerc is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

    No further information was released.

     

     

