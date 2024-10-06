TTC completes some construction, increases service

There will be more subway service, bus routes and streetcar stops in Toronto, as the TTC has completed construction and increased its service.

Beginning Sunday, weekday subway service on Line 2, Boor-Danforth, will be more frequent to address crowding and shorten wait times.

In addition, numerous streetcar routes are increasing their frequency and select services have resumed as construction has completed. These include:

501 Queen streetcar service increase

301 Queen Night service increase

303 Kingston Road Night service increase

305 Dundas Night streetcar service increase

504 King resumes service through Liberty Village

504 King and 304 King Night resumes a through-service along King St

303 Kingston Road Night to operate via King St

501 Queen Street will return to its regular route to Humber Loop via Queen St, including late evening and 301 Queen Night service to Long Branch Loop

509 Harbourfront streetcar service restored between Union Station and Spadina Avenue

Some bus routes have additionally increased their service, including the 72 Pape, 102 Markham Road, 129 McCowan North and 941 Keele Express. The 510 Spadina replacement buses are extending west, with stops between Spadina Avenue and Exhibition Place.

Going forward, the TTC says that it will begin a second stage of work to modernize streetcar power infrastructure along the waterfront and complete upgrades between Spadina Avnue and Bathurst Street.