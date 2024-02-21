TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'This is a scam': Ornge warns of door-to-door canvassing scheme posing as them for cash donations

    An Ornge air ambulance helicopter is secured on the tarmac in Kingston, Ont. on Monday June 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel An Ornge air ambulance helicopter is secured on the tarmac in Kingston, Ont. on Monday June 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
    Ontario’s air ambulance service has issued a warning of a door-to-door scam with canvassers posing as them.

    Ornge said in a social media post Wednesday that it received reports of fake canvassers soliciting donations in Ancaster and Scarborough.

    “Although a registered charity, Ornge does not solicit donations and does not canvas door-to-door. Stay vigilant and report suspicious activity,” the statement reads.

    This is not the first health-care organization to have recently reported fraudulent door-to-door canvassing on their behalf.

    In November 2023, a man allegedly knocked on several doors throughout Toronto’s downtown core asking for cash donations on behalf of the SickKids Foundation. The accused would wear a fake badge identifying himself as a canvasser, and would become “aggressive and physically intimidating” when challenged by those who opened their doors to him.

    Earlier in February, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Gobin was charged in connection with the alleged scam. 

