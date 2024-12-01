1 injured following DVP collision: TPS
One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries after driving over a DVP barrier, police say.
According to police, the collision happened at 8:47 a.m. on the DVP southbound and Eglinton Ave E area. Police say that the driver was travelling northbound when it went over the barrier into southbound lanes.
Police advise travelers to use alternative routes, as lanes in the area are currently closed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
Pedestrian killed by Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont.
Regular rail traffic has resumed with severe delays.
Shopping on Shein and Temu for holiday gifts? You're not the only one.
Welcome to the new online world of impulse buying, a place of guilty pleasures where the selection is vast, every day is Cyber Monday, and an instant dopamine hit that will have faded by the time your package arrives is always just a click away.
A man hid 5 treasure chests worth more than US$2 million across the United States. Here’s how to find them
Inside the chests, searchers can look forward to hopefully locating items such as rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold and precious medals.
Bail and promises of justice: The case of Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand murdered in Dominica
A year has passed since Canadians Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand were found dead in a burned-out car in Dominica, and there has yet to be justice for the philanthropists who were beloved by many on the island.
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
'We're going to be very visible': Minister Champagne on border plan amid Trump's tariff threat
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Canadian presence at the border it shares with the U.S. will be “very visible” in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats.
Montreal
-
Canada Post strike threatens holiday fundraising for charities
Charities across Canada are bracing for a tough holiday season as the Canada Post workers’ strike disrupts donation drives and fundraising efforts.
-
Buying a home? Here's everything you need to know about Quebec's 'welcome' tax
Anyone who has bought a home in Quebec knows the rollercoaster high of making that big, life-changing purchase – and the sudden crash that occurs when the welcome tax bill comes in the mail, alongside its 30-day payment deadline.
-
Immigrants take to the streets to protest against the freezing of immigration programmes
In response to the freeze on immigration programmes announced by Ottawa, an organization that defends the rights of immigrants is organising a demonstration in front of the Montreal office of the Quebec Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration early on Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Low rise building fire seriously injures four-year-old downtown Ottawa
A fire that started in the basement of a two-storey building downtown Ottawa Saturday night seriously injured a four-year-old, paramedics say.
-
Pedestrian killed by Via Rail train near Kingston, Ont.
Regular rail traffic has resumed with severe delays.
-
Ottawa ringette team loses club support after new name raises eyebrows
An Ottawa ringette team says it has lost support from its club after it deemed the team's new name to be inappropriate.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Kitchener
-
One man dead after shooting in Kitchener tiny home lot
One man has been pronounced dead after a shooting at 49 Ardelt Ave. around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to a police-involved shooting.
-
Missing teenager last seen in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Kitchener on Nov. 28.
London
-
'We have to remain strong': Striking London postal workers hold solidarity rally
Dozens of striking postal workers with London local 566 rallied Saturday outside the Canada Post administration building on Highbury Avenue.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
Windsor
-
Dancing With The Stars in Windsor raises $60K for Easter Seals
Windsor city councillor Renaldo Agostino and fitness coach Scott Tousignant were among the local celebrities who competed at the 2nd annual Dancing With The Easter Seals Stars event in Windsor.
-
Canadian team told Trump's tariffs unavoidable right now, but solutions on the table in surprise Mar-a-Lago meeting
During a surprise dinner at Mar-a-Lago, representatives of the federal government were told U.S. tariffs from the incoming Donald Trump administration cannot be avoided in the immediate term, two government sources tell CTV News.
-
Habitat Windsor-Essex marks milestone as it adapts to growing housing crisis
Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is marking a major milestone for the number of homes it has built, repaired or restored over the past 30 years.
Barrie
-
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shovelling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall on Saturday.
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Muskoka declares significant weather event
The District Municipality of Muskoka has declared a significant weather event in response to the snow that continues to fall in the region.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Métis Federation signs historic self-governing treaty with Canada
The Manitoba Métis Federation has signed a self-governing treaty with Ottawa, becoming the first Métis group to do so in the country’s history.
-
City shuts out province with 6-0 win in Winnipeg 150 hockey game
The provincial government opened the floodgates to the City of Winnipeg Saturday, falling 6-0 in a match-up 50 years in the making.
-
Animal welfare advocates call for new regulations in online pet sales
Animal welfare advocates are calling for new regulations and practices in place for people giving pets away online.
Atlantic
-
Furry fashionistas turn Halifax street into Maritimes’ cutest runway
The annual pet parade, an adored holiday tradition, returned to Halifax on Saturday.
-
Beef prices reach record highs in Canada
The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.
-
Port Elgin, N.B., rallies behind woman's plan to light historic landmark at Christmas
Jackie Giles received overwhelming support when she asked her community to help her decorate the historic bridge in Port Elgin, N.B., for Christmas
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Edmonton
-
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won't have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
-
Ms. Rachel, Paw Patrol to fuel Spin Master sales as it faces fraught holiday season
Max Rangel can't help but crack a smile when he hears a sing-songy 'hello' emanate from an overall-and-pink T-shirt clad doll sitting on a table covered in toys in his Toronto office.
-
A man hid 5 treasure chests worth more than US$2 million across the United States. Here’s how to find them
Inside the chests, searchers can look forward to hopefully locating items such as rare Pokémon cards, shipwreck bounty, sports memorabilia, gold and precious medals.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek arson suspect in bitcoin extortion case
Calgary police are looking for a suspect in an arson case, connected to an attempt to extort bitcoin from victims.
-
Man hospitalized following back alley assault early Saturday in southeast
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being assaulted early Saturday morning.
-
Ms. Rachel, Paw Patrol to fuel Spin Master sales as it faces fraught holiday season
Max Rangel can't help but crack a smile when he hears a sing-songy 'hello' emanate from an overall-and-pink T-shirt clad doll sitting on a table covered in toys in his Toronto office.
Regina
-
Regina group highlights Addictions Awareness Week
As Addiction Awareness Week comes to an end, the Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) New Beginnings Recovery Group hosted a one day Round Up to mark the occasion at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.
-
Mistletoe Market returns to RCMP Heritage Centre
The RCMP Heritage Centre was abuzz on Saturday afternoon with artists and Christmas shoppers.
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
-
Potential unmarked graves identified at former residential school in central B.C.
The chief of a First Nation in central British Columbia says potential unmarked graves have been identified at the site of the former Lejac Indian Residential School after nearly two years of geophysical survey work.
-
B.C. Métis Nation votes to withdraw immediately from Métis National Council
Members of the Métis Nation British Columbia have voted to leave the national organization, the Métis National Council, effective immediately.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.