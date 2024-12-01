TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 injured following DVP collision: TPS

    TPS
    One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries after driving over a DVP barrier, police say.

    According to police, the collision happened at 8:47 a.m. on the DVP southbound and Eglinton Ave E area. Police say that the driver was travelling northbound when it went over the barrier into southbound lanes.

    Police advise travelers to use alternative routes, as lanes in the area are currently closed.

    Beef prices reach record highs in Canada

    The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.

