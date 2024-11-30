Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, giving four women injections

A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.

Toronto police said they were notified on Friday afternoon about an “assault with a weapon” incident that happened in the area of Bay Street and Queens Quay West.

Investigators learned that a man approached four women at a dog park and allegedly identified himself as Harvey Archambeau, a surgeon at a local hospital.

Police allege the man offered cosmetic procedures to the women out of his residence.

“The victims attended the residence and received what they believed was ‘Botox,’ ‘Ozempic,’ and ‘Salmon DNA’ injections,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

The women then became suspicious of the man’s behaviour and shortly found out that he was not qualified to perform the procedures. Police said the victims subsequently contacted them to report him.

The man, identified as Yusak, was arrested on Saturday and charged with seven counts of assault with a weapon and one count of common nuisance.

Police have released a photo of the accused as investigators believe there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.