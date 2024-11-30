Woman struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto, suffers life-threatening injuries

Two pedestrians are in hospital after they were hit by drivers in two separate collisions in Toronto on Saturday.

The first one occurred in the area of McCowan and Kingston roads shortly after 3:30 p.m

Police initially said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. In a subsequent update, police said the victim’s injuries had been deemed non-life threatening.

Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to Chatsworth Drive and Yonge Street, south of Lawrence Avenue West, after a female pedestrian was struck.

Police said she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers involved in both collisions remained at the scene, police said.

The circumstances that led to the incidents are not immediately known.