TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto, suffers life-threatening injuries

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Two pedestrians are in hospital after they were hit by drivers in two separate collisions in Toronto on Saturday.

    The first one occurred in the area of McCowan and Kingston roads shortly after 3:30 p.m

    Police initially said a man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. In a subsequent update, police said the victim’s injuries had been deemed non-life threatening.

    Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to Chatsworth Drive and Yonge Street, south of Lawrence Avenue West, after a female pedestrian was struck.

    Police said she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The drivers involved in both collisions remained at the scene, police said.

    The circumstances that led to the incidents are not immediately known.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Beef prices reach record highs in Canada

    The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News