Female pronounced dead following collision in Pickering, unidentified male in police custody

An unidentified male is in police custody after a female died following a collision in Pickering on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near Foxwood Trail and Weyburn Square, which is west of Whites Road and north of Sheppard Avenue East.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to that area at about 5:10 a.m.

Police said officers at the scene located a female with significant injuries. She was transported to a Toronto-area hospital where she was pronounced deceased, they said.

An unidentified male has been taken into police custody.

The force’s homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Investigators say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact DRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.