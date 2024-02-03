Police release photos of man suspected in door-to-door SickKids donation scam in Toronto

Police have released photos of a man believed to have gone door-to-door in Toronto, impersonating a SickKids canvasser and soliciting cash donations.

According to investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a man has reportedly attended apartments in the downtown core a number of times since November 2023.

Within those interactions, police allege the man wore clothing and a lanyard badge that identified himself as a canvasser for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) while requesting donations on behalf of the organization.

The man is not a legitimate canvasser for SickKids Foundation, the service said.

TPS first announced an investigation into the alleged fraud back in January. On Saturday, it shared an update with images of the suspect.

“Police urge the public not to confront the suspect but to call police with any information,” the release states.

In some cases where the complainants challenged the man’s claims, he became aggressive and physical, police said.

The SickKids Foundation does not solicit cash donations, nor does it canvas apartment and condominium buildings. The lanyards of legitimate canvassers for SickKids contain identification numbers and QR codes that can be scanned for additional information.

“If there is any doubt as to the legitimacy of a charity canvasser at your door please refer to the organization’s website,” police advised.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5135, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.