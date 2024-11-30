Five suspects sought following smash-and-grab robbery at Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are looking for at least five suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery at Sherway Gardens Saturday afternoon.

Police say they received a call for a robbery at the mall located near The West Mall and The Queensway just after 4:30 p.m.

Five individuals entered a jewellery store in the mall and allegedly began smashing display cases, police say.

The suspects took an unknown quantity of products and fled.

Police say no injuries were reported during the incident.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released, and police say the investigation is ongoing.