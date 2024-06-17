TORONTO
Toronto

    • Third teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless Toronto man

    Share

    A third girl accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man has pleaded guilty.

    The teen, who was 13 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty this morning to manslaughter in the death of Kenneth Lee.

    Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city's shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls in December 2022.

    Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested shortly afterward and charged with second-degree murder.

    A judge recently committed six of them to stand trial on second-degree murder and two on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

    Two other girls have previously pleaded guilty in the case — one to manslaughter and the other to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Symbolic meaning behind Princess of Wales' style choices at first public appearance since diagnosis revealed

    The Trooping the Colour marked the first public outing this year for the Princess of Wales, who has not been seen at any official royal engagements since December 2023. We now know that was due to abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, with no return to public life anytime soon. But the Princess of Wales chose this occasion to soft launch her return to royal life, and it was eagerly anticipated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News