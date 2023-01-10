Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
In a news release issued Tuesday morning, investigators said that Ken Lee, 59, died in hospital after he sustained life-threatening injuries in the seemingly random attack.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It happened on Dec. 18, at approximately 12:17 a.m. in the area of York Street and University Avenue.
While the details surrounding the attack itself are still unclear, witnesses told CTV News Toronto last month the incident may have been sparked by a dispute over liquor.
Police have said the eight suspects, who are between the ages of 13 and 16, congregated in the downtown core after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.
Their identities are protected under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
An image of the scene at York Street and University Avenue following the stabbing on Dec. 18. (CTV News Toronto)
One of the suspects charged with second-degree murder in connection with the attack was granted bail on Dec. 29. A judge is expected to present her reasons for granting bail to the teen in court later today. As outlined in her bail conditions, she must not contact her co-accused, not possess any weapons or a cell phone, and stay within provincial borders.
Of the seven remaining suspects, two have bail hearing dates set for later this month, on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. Crown and defense attorneys are continuing to discuss the potential dates for the others.
Lee is the city’s 68th homicide victim of 2022.
Ken Lee, 59, of Toronto is seen in this undated image. (Toronto Police Service)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
N.S. MLA warned of legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
A Nova Scotia politician has been threatened with legal action after she publicly posted a letter with information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's business empire whose testimony helped convict the former U.S. president's company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
Montreal
-
Residents call for traffic-calming measures near site of girl's death in Montreal
Residents living near the site of a hit-and-run in Montreal that killed a seven-year-old girl last month are calling for tangible traffic-calming measures. They say drivers looking for a shortcut to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge when traffic is too busy along the larger streets are creating a hazard.
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
-
Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Quebec
The president and CEO of Quebec's hydro utility announced on Tuesday she will step down on April 11 after less than three years on the job.
London
-
Driver fired after London Girl, 5, left on school bus alone
A bus company is apologizing after a five-year-old child with special needs was left alone inside a mini-school bus Monday. The child, five-year-old Bianca Gallant of London was alone inside the turned-off bus for as long as 90 minutes.
-
Pandemic recovery funding up for grabs for local charities, non-profits
At Family Services of Thames Valley on South Street in London, there’s a noise-making machine placed on the hallway floor outside every personal counselling room.
-
‘I couldn’t fully accept it was real’: London man wins $250,000 lottery ticket
A London man couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen pop up — showing he was the lucky winner of $250,000.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of crashes in Waterloo region, long waits for ambulances amid slippery conditions
Waterloo regional police responded to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.
-
'I will never be fine': Driver sentenced, victim impact statements read in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Over 75 school bus drivers hired to ease delays, cancellations across region
Dozens of new bus drivers have been hired across Waterloo region in a bid to remedy a shortage that saw mounting pressure on local school boards’ bussing operations last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa students charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incident
Two students are facing hate crime charges after an antisemitic incident at an Ottawa high school last month.
-
Ottawa LRT to resume full service Tuesday evening
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen Tuesday evening, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
Two-vehicle crash in Pembroke, Ont. leads to domestic violence charges
Ontario Provincial Police have laid several charges against an individual from Petawawa, Ont. following a two-vehicle crash in Pembroke that was allegedly part of a domestic dispute.
Windsor
-
Four suspects facing first-degree murder charges in stabbing of 39-year-old man
Windsor police have arrested four suspects in connection to a fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown.
-
Spitfires acquire Team Canada captain Shane Wright from Frontenacs
The Windsor Spitfires have acquired Team Canada captain Shane Wright from the Kingston Frontenacs.
-
Windsor among lowest housing, renting fees in Ontario: report
Housing fees in Windsor are among the lowest in the province, according to a report from an online real estate search portal.
Barrie
-
New information on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case to be released: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say they will provide an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case on the one-year anniversary of her disappearance this week.
-
Man airlifted following workplace accident in Shelburne
Paramedics airlifted a 50-year-old man following a workplace accident in Shelburne.
-
Two people in custody after reports of a shooting in Orillia
Provincial police in Orillia arrested two people following reports of a shooting overnight on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. MLA warned of legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
A Nova Scotia politician has been threatened with legal action after she publicly posted a letter with information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
-
Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Robert Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Man survives being trapped, crushed in Calgary garbage truck
A man is lucky to be alive after he was trapped and compacted inside a garbage truck in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas climbing 25 peaks in 25 days
Former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas has embarked on another mission to raise money for charity, this time by climbing 25 peaks in 25 days.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drug
Winnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Winnipeg police respond to gunshots in city's West End
The Winnipeg Police Service was on scene in the city’s West End on Monday night due to gunshots in the area.
-
10 puppies found abandoned near rural Manitoba highway
Advocates want to see stricter enforcement after 10 purebred golden retriever puppies were found abandoned near Highway 308 and Highway 503 on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Robert Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Suspect shot with beanbags during tense arrest was seen carrying gun: VPD
A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
Edmonton
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Haze over Edmonton to last a few more days: Environment Canada forecast
Poor air quality in the Edmonton region will last throughout the week, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expects.
-
Edmonton police ask for help to identify shooting suspect; warrants issued for Seattle, Calgary men
A September shootout at a north Edmonton restaurant has resulted in multiple charges, warrants issued and led police Tuesday to issue a plea for help.