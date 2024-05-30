TORONTO
Toronto

    • Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto

    Ken Lee
    

    One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

    Three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Lee, a 59-year-old man police say was living in the city's shelter system.

    Lee died in December 2022 after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by eight teen girls.

    A judge recently committed six of the teens to stand trial on second-degree murder and two on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

    Aside from the girl who appeared in court today, four others are expected to plead guilty in the case in the weeks to come.

    One is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter, but the court has not heard what charges the others are expected to plead guilty to.

    The remaining three are expected to stand trial in Superior Court. A trial date has not yet been set.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024. 

