Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially charged with second-degree murder in the December 2022 death of Kenneth Lee.
A judge recently committed six of the teens to stand trial on second-degree murder and two on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city's shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls.
One girl pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week.
Three other girls are expected to plead guilty in the case – one to manslaughter and the others to charges that have not yet been specified before the court.
The remaining three have chosen to be tried by a jury. A trial date has not yet been set.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
'Honest mistake': Freeland on PBO carbon tax analysis error, dodges when asked about muzzling watchdog
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
Judge reserves decision of the fate of two dogs in fatal Calgary attack
A hearing held in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday, saw arguments from a lawyer representing the city of Calgary and a defence lawyer for Denis Bagaric, who is the owner of two dogs that were present for a fatal attack against an elderly woman in 2022.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
The man in front of the tank: How journalists smuggled out the iconic Tiananmen Square photo
The shot is iconic: an unidentified man in a white shirt, hands full of bags, facing off against a column of tanks on Beijing’s Avenue of Eternal Peace, after the Chinese Communist Party ordered a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death
The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.
Two people arrested for having over six pounds of cocaine and heroin in a Pringles box
Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, where deputies found over six pounds of cocaine and heroin inside a Pringles box on May 24 in Yreka, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
-
Heading to downtown Montreal for the Grand Prix? You might want to leave your car at home
The Formula One Grand Prix is kicking off in Montreal, and city officials are asking anyone thinking of heading downtown this weekend to leave their car at home.
-
Police raiding several West Island locations in 'grandparent scam' investigation
Dozens of Quebec police officers are carrying out multiple raids on Montreal's West Island Tuesday in connection with an alleged 'grandparent scam.'
Ottawa
-
5 injured, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash west of Carleton Place
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash between a car and a pick-up truck west of Carleton Place on Tuesday afternoon.
-
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Tent caterpillar outbreak for the fourth year in a row in northern Ont.
A provincial expert says the tent caterpillar outbreaks we’ve seen in northern Ontario for the last four years are coming to a close this or maybe next year.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
Kitchener
-
Community drug warning remains in place as overdoses, drug deaths rise in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is experiencing an increase in reported overdoses, drug poisonings and suspected deaths.
-
Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre with ‘life-altering injuries’ after Norfolk County collision
A motorcyclist is in hospital with what police are calling ‘life-altering injuries’ following a crash with a pickup truck in Norfolk County on Tuesday.
-
University of Guelph not being fined $20K for pro-Palestine encampment location, despite original claim
The University of Guelph said it was being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance because a pro-Palestine encampment was obstructing the evacuation pathway from a campus building.
London
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Unexpected twists as homeowners navigate lending rates
A Bank of Canada decision on whether to adjust the interest rate is expected Wednesday. It will come as a growing number of homeowners find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
-
Man on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
-
'He was exceptional police dog': St. Thomas K-9 handler writes children’s book about Trax
Trax was the first Police Service Dog (PSD) in the history of the St. Thomas Police Service.
Windsor
-
Two youth suspects turn themselves in related to home invasion
Windsor police say two youth suspects have turned themselves in related to a downtown home invasion.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
-
'High-risk' missing 27-year-old man sought by police
Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.
Barrie
-
Motorist trying to avoid hitting turtle causes multi-vehicle collision: OPP
Police say charges are pending after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Waubaushene that forced the closure of the northbound lanes through the area.
-
Collision on Highway 400 in Barrie slows traffic
Traffic heading along Highway 400 through Barrie's south end is slow-going Tuesday afternoon due to a collision.
-
Series of break-ins at Barrie waterfront condo complex under investigation
Police are investigating a series of break-ins at a waterfront condo complex in downtown Barrie that took place over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Trial hears Jeremy Skibicki killed 4 women because he was on a 'mission from God'
Jeremy Skibicki killed four women and knew it was wrong but did it because he was under a psychotic delusion that he was on a mission from God, court heard Tuesday.
-
Tornado watches, warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario
Tornado watches and warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.
-
Child sexually assaulted on playground, Winnipeg police investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating after an elementary school-aged child was sexually assaulted on a playground over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Cape Breton student only Canadian to receive prestigious medical school scholarship
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
-
Eastern Passage, N.S., man facing child pornography charges
An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing several child pornography charges after a home was searched in the community last week.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Edmonton
-
McDavid keeps his cool while being mobbed by fans during a beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Sports betting: Alberta looking at Ontario's privatized model
With the Edmonton Oilers one step closer to a Stanley Cup win, fans are flocking to online gambling sites to make their picks and predictions with the hope they can also win big.
-
Rogers Place watch parties now cost $20 for Stanley Cup Final
Fans who want to attend the watch parties at Rogers Place during the Stanley Cup Final will have to pay four times as much as earlier in the playoffs.
Calgary
-
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
-
10 questions for former DreamWorks vice president Andrew Pearce
When he served as the the vice president of DreamWorks Animation, Andrew Pearce was a driving force behind many of this century’s most-beloved films.
-
Former Midfield Mobile Home Park land being auctioned
Parcels of a prime 24-acre site, which was once home to dozens of families in the city of Calgary, are now up for auction to developers.
Regina
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
-
Sask. researchers studying eyes for early signs of Alzheimer's disease
A new study by University of Saskatchewan researchers hopes to find early diagnostic indications of Alzheimer’s through routine eye exams.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
This brave kitten risked it all and saved his siblings on a B.C. farm
At just two weeks old, a starving orphaned kitten stranded in a bucket with his three siblings went on what rescuers describe as an incredible journey – and now he has a name befitting his nature.
-
Suspect pleads guilty to arson after police investigate 22 fires in Richmond
After nearly two dozen fires were investigated in Richmond, B.C., police say a suspect has pleaded guilty to arson.
Vancouver Island
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Planning is key amid polarizing challenges, say Vancouver Island brokers
Mortgage brokers on Vancouver Island say many clients going through renewals are feeling stressed by their future financial picture. And some think planning is key in a polarizing housing market where the Bank of Canada rate brings trickle down effects.
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
-
B.C. organ donor project aims to reduce kidney rejection with better matches
Researchers in British Columbia have set their sights on virtually eliminating organ rejection by using advanced genetic testing to better match patients with kidney donors.