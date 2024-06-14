Morning radio
Things to Know T.O. host Nicole Servinis goes behind the scenes on the Daryn and Deepa morning show on 99.9 Virgin Radio.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
DEVELOPING Putin pledges truce if Ukraine exits occupied areas and drops NATO bid, likely a nonstarter for Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to 'immediately' order a ceasefire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.
'Pray for me… not against!' Pope Francis tells star-studded cast of global comedians
As world leaders gather in Italy for a summit addressing entrenched global crises, Pope Francis hosted an international gathering of a different sort on Friday to broadcast his own message – of the importance of humour.
Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Canada's defence investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada looks on track to meet NATO's military spending guideline soon, Defence Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the region warms quickly due to climate change.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
-
Whooping cough cases on the rise in Quebec, Montreal confirms cases
There is a growing number of cases of whooping cough in Quebec, with most cases occurring in the Eastern Townships and the Beauce. However, the cases appear to be spreading to other areas, including Montreal.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
Ottawa
-
Worker's fingers injured after hand got stuck in machine in Ottawa's east-end
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end.
-
Off to mainly cloudy Friday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
The capital woke up to a mainly cloudy day this Friday after an eventful night with thunderstorms.
-
Falling tree from storm leaves uninsured driver with minor injuries in Augusta Township
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver not only sustained minor injuries during Thursday's storm, but is also facing charges in Augusta Township.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
-
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
-
Tribunal rejects northern Ont. woman’s complaint that masking rules violated her human rights
A Timmins-area woman who was refused access to a medical appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic because she refused to wear a mask has lost her human rights complaint.
Kitchener
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
London
-
Knights open 2024/25 season in home-and-home series with Flint
The London Knights will begin defence of the Ontario Hockey League championship at home on Sept. 27 against Flint. The Knights followed the OHL title with a runner-up performance at the Memorial Cup, held in Saginaw, MI.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal's office notified after structure fire at century home
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Windsor
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
-
Homeowner confronts break-in suspect with stolen DVD player
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and stole a DVD player.
-
Details of tentative agreement for CBSA workers revealed
Details of a tentative agreement for over 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have been released.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
Winnipeg
-
'A sureal experience': Manitoban watches tornado touch down beside him, oblitrate property
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
‘The need has never been greater’: Rural Manitoba food bank usage on the rise
Food banks in rural Manitoba are seeing a rise in users and for some, it comes at the cost of their bottom line.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices increase slightly in N.B., P.E.I.
Gas prices increased slightly overnight in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while there was no change in regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia.
-
Uncovered debris a growing problem for N.S. community
Erosion is uncovering large amounts of junk in Hartlen Point just outside Eastern Passage, N.S.
-
Grand Manan, N.B., secures plane for air ambulance services
Grand Manan, N.B., officially has a plane for an air ambulance service to and from the island, but it’s still waiting for the construction of a hangar.
N.L.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers' frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final
Unable to complete a third-period comeback, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination despite arguably being the better team in two of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Bobrovsky, missed chances biggest factors in Oilers' Game 3 loss to Panthers
You could say the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final came from multiple cuts. The deepest cut of all, though, came from goaltending, specifically the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.
-
'Extreme' speed believed to be factor in 3-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Work resumes on broken feeder main; water restrictions remain in place
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
-
Fueling Brains Academy says handbook clause raising parent's ire was 'improperly included'
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Regina
-
'It just caught my eye': Funnel cloud spotted near Saltcoats, Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in just funnel clouds.
-
Sask. producers claim 98% of crops in the ground as seeding wraps up
Rain has continued to cause issues for some producers in northeast and east-central Saskatchewan this spring. Regardless, a total of 98 per cent of crops are reportedly in the ground.
-
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Saskatoon
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
-
'Need to go further': Saskatoon bus drivers' union pushes back on new transit safety plan
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
-
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Vancouver
-
Video shows chaotic Burnaby crash that led to power outage
A dramatic crash caught on camera in Burnaby on Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.