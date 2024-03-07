'They all had such a positive energy:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- A private school north of Toronto is expressing "profound sadness and grief" as it mourns a family of five who died in a plane crash in Nashville.
Forty-three-year-old Victor Dotsenko, his 39-year-old wife Rimma Dotsenko and their three children, 12-year-old David, 10-year-old Adam and seven-year-old Emma, were killed Monday as a single-engine plane crashed alongside a highway.
The family, who were the only people aboard the plane, lived in King Township, located about 50 km north of Toronto.
UMCA Rich Tree Academy says the family was part of the school community for many years.
The school says David, Adam and Emma "lit up" the hallways and had "such a positive energy and attitude" towards friends and teachers.
It says the children's parents were always very close to the school community and the family will be missed tremendously.
Investigators look over a small plane crash alongside eastbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 202 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
King City's mayor has called the deaths a "heartbreaking and devastating loss" for the "tight-knit community."
Victor Dotsenko, who was flying the plane, had radioed air traffic controllers to report that his engine had shut down.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a representative to assist in the crash investigation being led by U.S. authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L. hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
First-ever bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto, conservation authority confirms
For the first time ever, a bald eagle’s nest has been discovered in Toronto, the city’s conservation authority confirmed Thursday.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Sweden officially joins NATO, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality
Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.