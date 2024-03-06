5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from King Township.
In a statement posted on X Wednesday evening, Mayor Steve Pellegrini said the community is mourning the loss of Rimma Dotsenko, her husband Victor and their three children.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"This is a heartbreaking and devastating loss for our tight-knit community," Pellegrini said, extending his condolences to the Dotsenko family on behalf of King Township.
"While we await for further updates from the ongoing investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time."
The UMCA Rich Tree Academy, a private school in Vaughan, posted on its social media accounts that the Dotsenko family was part of the school community for many years.
The school said the three "beautiful" children – Emma, Adam and David – "lit up our hallways every day."
"They all had such a positive energy and attitude towards their friends and teachers," the school said.
"Words cannot express the profound sadness and grief we are experiencing as we mourn the loss of the Dotsenko family. This heartbreaking tragedy has left us all in shock, and our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
The school added that staff will be available to provide assistance and guidance to students who may be struggling to cope with the loss.
"Please take a moment to hold the Dotsenko family and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Let us also cherish the memories we shared with them and honour their lives by supporting one another with kindness and compassion," UMCA said.
The single-engine plane crashed alongside Interstate 40 west of downtown Nashville on Monday evening, killing the pilot and the four passengers aboard.
The plane was based at the Brampton Flight Centre, owned and operated by the Brampton Flying Club, said its general manager, Allan Paige.
He could not say whether the plane took off from there, however, as the airport is uncontrolled and does not have flight records.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but according to a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot informed air traffic controllers that his engine had shut down, that he had overflown John C. Tune airport at 2,500 feet (762 metres) and had circled around in an attempt to land.
Air traffic controllers then cleared runway two at the airport and urged him to glide the plane down. But the plane had already descended to 1,600 feet (488 metres) by then, he said.
"I'm too far away. I'm not going to make it," the pilot said.
Global Affairs Canada said in a statement that it was aware of reports of the deaths of five Canadians in Tennessee and officials are in contact with local authorities and providing consular assistance to the family.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with their families and their loved ones," Global Affairs said.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from King Township.
Michael Spavor resolves legal matter with Canadian government following imprisonment in China: lawyer
Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians imprisoned for nearly three years in China, has resolved a legal matter with the Canadian government, his lawyer confirmed Wednesday.
'Beloved' Toronto school teacher identified as York Region's latest murder victim
A Grade 7 and 8 teacher at a Toronto school has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Vaughan.
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
Jury finds 'Rust' armourer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
'Feeling blessed': Sask. family welcomes quadruplets born on leap day
Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.