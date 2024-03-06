5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.

NASHVILLE -

The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from King Township.

In a statement posted on X Wednesday evening, Mayor Steve Pellegrini said the community is mourning the loss of Rimma Dotsenko, her husband Victor and their three children.

"This is a heartbreaking and devastating loss for our tight-knit community," Pellegrini said, extending his condolences to the Dotsenko family on behalf of King Township.

"While we await for further updates from the ongoing investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time."

The UMCA Rich Tree Academy, a private school in Vaughan, posted on its social media accounts that the Dotsenko family was part of the school community for many years.

The school said the three "beautiful" children – Emma, Adam and David – "lit up our hallways every day."

"They all had such a positive energy and attitude towards their friends and teachers," the school said.

"Words cannot express the profound sadness and grief we are experiencing as we mourn the loss of the Dotsenko family. This heartbreaking tragedy has left us all in shock, and our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The school added that staff will be available to provide assistance and guidance to students who may be struggling to cope with the loss.

"Please take a moment to hold the Dotsenko family and their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Let us also cherish the memories we shared with them and honour their lives by supporting one another with kindness and compassion," UMCA said.

The single-engine plane crashed alongside Interstate 40 west of downtown Nashville on Monday evening, killing the pilot and the four passengers aboard.

The plane was based at the Brampton Flight Centre, owned and operated by the Brampton Flying Club, said its general manager, Allan Paige.

He could not say whether the plane took off from there, however, as the airport is uncontrolled and does not have flight records.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but according to a recording of radio transmissions, the pilot informed air traffic controllers that his engine had shut down, that he had overflown John C. Tune airport at 2,500 feet (762 metres) and had circled around in an attempt to land.

Air traffic controllers then cleared runway two at the airport and urged him to glide the plane down. But the plane had already descended to 1,600 feet (488 metres) by then, he said.

"I'm too far away. I'm not going to make it," the pilot said.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement that it was aware of reports of the deaths of five Canadians in Tennessee and officials are in contact with local authorities and providing consular assistance to the family.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with their families and their loved ones," Global Affairs said.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press