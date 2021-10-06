Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are experiencing a widespread wireless outage, the company says.

"Our team is already working towards a resolution," Telus said in a tweet just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "Thanks for your patience."

On Twitter, many Telus customers are reporting that their phones indicate they have no service and are unable to make calls or receive messages.

The company later said that customers in Winnipeg are also experiencing issues.

No reason for the outage has been provided.

This is a developing news story.