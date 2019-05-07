

CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified the teenager stabbed to death in a residential Scarborough neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

Brendon Bowler was found with life-threatening injuries near Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road at around 12:20 p.m.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre but did not survive. His death marks Toronto’s 24th homicide of the year.

Witnesses to the incident told CTV News Toronto that two groups of students were involved in some sort of altercation over the lunch hour.

An employee of nearby Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute described seeing people scatter and a young man “lying on his back” on the ground.

Police would not confirm if 17-year-old Bowler attended the high school.

Two people have since been charged in connection with the case.

The suspects, identified as 18-year-old Emmett Carew and 20-year-old Cheddi Itwaroo, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

They are due in court this afternoon.

Previously, Toronto police said they were trying to identify the roles of two males and a female in the incident. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been outside the school over lunchtime and witnessed anything to contact them.