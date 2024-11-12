TORONTO
    Pedestrian critically injured after collision in Brampton

    A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo. A Peel Regional Police badge is seen here in this undated photo.
    A male pedestrian has been sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a collision in Brampton on Tuesday evening, police say.

    Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Resolution Drive just after 6:15 p.m. for a crash involving a single motor vehicle. 

    Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that they brought a pedestrian to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

    Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and urged drivers to take alternate routes as roads remain closed for their investigation.

