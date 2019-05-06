

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old man has died in the hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road around 12:20 p.m.

Police said that a victim was located at the scene and transported to a trauma centre. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three suspects were arrested nearby in connection with the incident, police said, and a weapon was seized. Police have not said if the weapon is connected with the homicide.

No further information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the stabbing.Police have said that no charges have been laid yet in connection with the death.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Roads in the area have been closed.