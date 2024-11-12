TORONTO
Toronto

    • OPP charge 2 people in connection with drug trafficking ring in the GTA

    Two people are facing dozens of drug and firearm-related charges after more than four kilograms of drugs were seized in Brampton, police say. (Ontario Provincial Police) Two people are facing dozens of drug and firearm-related charges after more than four kilograms of drugs were seized in Brampton, police say. (Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    Two people are facing dozens of drug and firearm-related charges after more than four kilograms of drugs were seized in Brampton, police say.

    In a news release issued on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they launched a joint investigation with the Niagara Regional Police Service in April to look into drug trafficking activity in Niagara Region.

    As a result, investigators said the identified a drug trafficking network coming out of the Greater Toronto Area. They said this ring is allegedly responsible for dealing suspected cocaine and fentanyl, as well as other illegal drugs.

    On Oct. 23, four search warrants were executed in Brampton by various OPP teams and Niagara police, resulting in the seizure of five guns, more than 845 rounds of ammunition and more than $316,000 in cash.

    They said they also found about 2.7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, roughly 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately 330 grams of suspected MDMA, around 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 113 suspected oxycodone tablets and 50 suspected hydromorphone tablets.

    Police charged two residents from Brampton as a result, 29-year-old Michael Navarro and 32-year-old Kathy Ann Samuels.

    Navarro has been charged with 27 offences, including six counts of trafficking fentanyl, two counts of trafficking cocaine and failure to comply with prohibition order, while Samuels has been charged with two drug-trafficking-related offences. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Police are asking anyone with information about illegal firearms or drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News