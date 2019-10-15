

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A teen suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a GO bus, tanker trailer and an SUV in North York on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in the Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street area around 4:45 a.m.

A teenager, who was a passenger in the SUV involved in the crash, has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said.

The GO bus was not carrying any passengers when the crash occurred.

Police have not said what led to the crash.

The intersection has been closed for the police investigation.

More to come.