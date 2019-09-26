

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A teenage boy has sustained serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, the victim was found inside Neil McNeil High School, located near Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road, sometime before 1:30 p.m.

It is not known where the incident took place.

The teen was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Toronto paramedics say he is in serious, but stable condition.

Neil McNeil High School has been placed under a lockdown order as a precaution. Officers are on scene to investigate the incident.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects, including whether the suspect is a student at the school.

More to come.