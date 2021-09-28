TORONTO -- Peel Regional Police have laid charges against a 19-year-old driver in connection with a Brampton collision that left a 71-year-old man dead last month.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of Countryside Drive and Mountainash Road.

According to police, the force of the collision caused one of the vehicles to mount the curb at the southeast corner of the intersection, striking a 71-year-old man who was standing there.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services transported the senior, along with a male and female to hospital following the crash.

Police said Tuesday evening that the 71-year-old victim recently died of his injuries.

Police also said Tuesday night that they laid charges against a 19-year-old driver last Friday in connection with the fatal collision.

The teen, who has not been identified by police, has now been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in December.

Investigators are asking anyone who still has information about the collision to contact police.