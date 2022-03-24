TDSB raises concerns about 'extraordinary developmental needs' of incoming Kindergarteners due to COVID-19

The Toronto District School Board is expressing concerns about the “extraordinary developmental needs” of incoming Kindergarten students who they say will have spent “the vast majority of their existence living through the COVID-19 pandemic” by the time classes start in the fall.

TDSB Chair Alexander Brown has written an open letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce outlining the potential challenges.

He is asking the ministry to amend its policies so that an early childhood educator is assigned to work in tandem with a teacher in each Kindergarten classroom and not just those with at least 15 students, as currently required.

“New students entering Junior Kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year will have spent the vast majority of their existence living through the COVID-19 pandemic. Early childhood development depends on experience, and particularly social experience, which stimulates, tunes and hones the brain’s unfolding architecture. Because of the pandemic, opportunities for social experience have been limited due to closed childcare services, community centres, playgrounds, social distancing and other factors,” he said. “Therefore, I am seeking assistance from your government to help these new students develop a strong foundation for learning in Grade 1 by providing an early childhood educator in every Kindergarten classroom.”

In order to begin Junior Kindergarten in the fall students have to be four or turning four sometime in 2022.

But in the case of children born later in the year that could mean that they have spent most of their lives living with COVID-19 restrictions, including the closure of childcare centres during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

In his letter Brown conceded that there has minimal research into the development challenges faced by children born during or immediately prior to the pandemic.

However, he said that at least one U.S. study has pointed to “slight neurodevelopmental delays” for children born during the pandemic.