Suspects sought in string of thefts at places of worship in York Region: police

York Regional Police say they are searching for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of thefts at places of worship in York Region. (York Regional Police handout) York Regional Police say they are searching for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of thefts at places of worship in York Region. (York Regional Police handout)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton