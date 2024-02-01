TORONTO
Suspect wanted for stabbing stranger with syringe in downtown Toronto arrested: police

A 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stabbed a stranger with a syringe in the city's downtown core.

Police say the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street West.

According to police, a man approached the victim from behind and stabbed him with a syringe.

The suspect fled, police said, and was last seen entering the subway in the area.

Police confirmed that the suspect and victim did not know each other.

The victim was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Police say Aaron Chomenchuck, of no fixed address, has now been arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

He faces one count of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failing to comply with a release order.

Investigators are asking anyone with new information about the assault to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com. 

