

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Subway service has returned to normal after police activity at St. George Station caused significant closures on Friday night.

Toronto police said they received a “potential threat,” which prompted an evacuation of the subway station at around 10 p.m.

The TTC said service was halted on Line 1 between Museum and St. Clair West stations and on Line 2 between Ossington and Broadview stations.

Full service resumed just at around 11:30 p.m.

An investigation into the incident continues.