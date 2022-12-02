Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence

Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of “constant chaos” in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.

At a walkout staged outside of The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) office on Friday, York Memorial Collegiate Institute students described a constant police presence, bathrooms without toilet paper or sanitary products, and classrooms that are construction zones.

York Memorial Collegiate Institute and George Harvey Collegiate Institute amalgamated in September, cramming 1,300 students into one building. The TDSB said the merger “hasn’t been without its challenges.”

“When you walk into school, it feels like a prison,” a Grade 12 student said on Friday afternoon.

“I have never seen anything like this happen in my whole entire high school experience. As a student, I’m very angry.”

Members of the school's administration, including the current principal, did not show up for work last month, citing an unsafe work environment.

At the time, staff members told CTV News Toronto that bathrooms had become “fight clubs” and alleged sites for drug use. A lockdown took place on Nov. 15 following reports of a person with a gun.

“Has anyone asked why students are fighting and why students are angry? Our anger has led to violence because no one is listening,” an honour role student said at the Friday rally.

“I want to make it clear it is not all students that are causing the issues and it's not all teachers that are causing the issues. However, the tension between teachers and students is the main reason why there's problems happening in our school.”

DOUG FORD RESPONSE

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked if he was planning to intervene in the violence taking place at York Memorial while at a news conference on Friday.

“We always leave that up to the school boards. We don't have jurisdiction to dictate to the school boards what needs to be done when there's any violent products,” he said.

“If there are any violent crimes, that goes back to the federal government to make sure that when someone gets charged, that there's mandatory sentences.”