Lockdown lifted at Toronto high school following reports of person with a gun

Toronto police cruisers can be seen in front of York Memorial in this undated photo. (CTV News) Toronto police cruisers can be seen in front of York Memorial in this undated photo. (CTV News)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?

    Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.

    Tom’s spot near Wellington and Commissioners roads, and his newly repaired electric wheelchair, as seen on Nov. 15, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued

    A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton