Staff at Toronto school say they're receiving death threats amid near-daily fights, violence

Staff at a Toronto high school say their environment has become unsafe – with students using bathrooms as “fight clubs” and death threats being levied at teachers – leading more than a dozen staff to walk off the job earlier this month.

On a condition of remaining anonymous for fear they could lose their job, two York Memorial Collegiate Institute staff members spoke to CTV News Toronto.

"I think right now our school is likely the most unsafe school of all of TDSB," one staff member said.

"Three vice principals to date have either been assaulted or had death threats," they said, noting that two of the incidents involved confiscated drugs.

In a Toronto District School Board (TDSB) letter sent to parents on Monday, the board acknowledged that the amalgamation of York Memorial and George Harvey have resulted in challenges.

"We know that this is a newly forming school community and it hasn't been without its challenges, concerns and indeed some fears, but we are committed to working collaboratively so all students and staff feel welcome and safe at school and work. They deserve that," the letter read.

The TDSB announced a new temporary principal will be taking over this week until they find a permanent one. They also added an executive advisor to address the issues at the school. The search to fill two vice-principal positions is also underway.

‘SWARMED’ BY STUDENTS

For weeks, York CI’s teachers have felt unsafe, with some adding they’ve been “swarmed by students,” and are witnessing near-daily fights.

They explained that students also feel unsafe, and are even avoiding school bathrooms.

"There was one dedicated to sex acts," said a staff member, who said another was being used for alleged drug use and a third had been deemed a so-called “fight club.”

"The older kids are making the kids that are going to use the washroom fight with each other," said a staff member, "and they're video taping it."

The staff members say students that need to go to the bathroom are either holding it in or leaving the school property.

"Students are using bathrooms in stores off site, they leave the school if they absolutely cannot hold it to either go home or use a washroom at a fast food place close by," they said.

After weeks of turmoil, the principal, along with several members of the school’s administration, did not show up to work on Nov. 2, citing an unsafe work environment.

MAYOR HAS MET WITH SCHOOL BOARDS, POLICE

Mayor John Tory, the Toronto Police Service and The Toronto District School Board met on Monday to discuss violence in schools.

"Right now the city, police and school board often operate on their own," said Tory, "I can just tell you, we're united."

He said he has already asked for another meeting to track progress.

One of the staff members who spoke to CTV News Toronto said there were probably 100 students out of the roughly 1,300 at the school causing the safety concerns, but they are hopeful some long-term solutions will solve what they're calling a "turf war" between the students and staff.