TORONTO -- A staff member at an elementary school in Oakville, Ont. tested positive for COVID-19 just before students return to class.

A notice regarding the confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was sent out to parents and guardians of Oodenawi Public School, located near Dundas Street West and George Savage Avenue, on Tuesday.

The notice stated that the school became aware of the infection on Monday and noted that the staff member was on the premises during the staff PA days held last week.

“We are sharing this information in order to provide transparency regarding the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” the school’s principal Gail McDonald wrote.

According to McDonald, there is no risk of exposure to students as the school was closed to them on these days and has since undergone enhanced cleaning.

Students of the Halton District School Board are scheduled to return to class for the first time in six months on Sept. 14 following two days of orientation. On Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 students with the board will be divided up into two groups to attend in-person orientation sessions.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary students with the board are expected to return to the classroom five days a week for in-person learning. The students have been placed in class cohorts and are adhering to physical distancing protocols, the board has previously said.

Halton Public Health has been made aware of the positive test result at the school, McDonald said, and has completed their contact tracing procedure. Any other staff members who were in close contact with the positive case have been ordered by health officials to self-isolate for 14 days.